1 hour ago

Kpando Heart of Lions have staged a remarkable to the elite Division after taking the Access Bank Division One League by storm in Zone Three.

The former Premier League side won the title - with 6 games to spare as they beat Vision FC, Koforidua Sempe FI and Akosombo Krystal Palace to the title following a scintillating form that won them 66 points in Thirty Division One League matches.

Heart of Lions will play in next seasons Premier League - having suffered relegation in the 2014/15 season.

Meanwhile A5 Rences FC, Tudu Mighty Jets and Tema Youth have been relegated to the regional Leagues after finishing 14th, 15th and 16th in the League log.

