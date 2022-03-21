1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) received with shock the unfortunate armed robbery attack on the team bus of Ashantigold SC which was returning the Ghana Premier League Matchweek 21 match against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Though we are pleased with news that all players and technical staff are all safely in Obuasi, we call on Security authorities to beef up security on our highways to avoid such incidents.

We urge travelling clubs to avoid night travels, and where required engage the security services or seek security advice before making trips.

The GFA will further engage the Ghana Police Service on providing adequate security support to teams when they travel across the country.