The Competitions department of the Ghana Football Association has made some changes in the remaining rounds of the 2023/24 Women FA Cup matches.

These changes became necessary to make way for the Black Princesses’ participation in the 13th All African games slayed for Accra from March 8-23rd 2024.

The round of 16 slated for March 1-4, 2024 still holds, however the quarter final date has been changed to April 29th to 3rd 2024.

The semi-final has been moved to 3rd May 2024 and the final to the weekend of r 7th to 10th June.

All stakeholders are to take note of the new changes accordingly.

Below is the updated calendar for the Women FA Cup :