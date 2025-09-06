2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey sat out the Black Stars’ 1-1 draw with Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after falling ill on the eve of the game.

The Villarreal star, widely regarded as a cornerstone of Ghana’s midfield, was ruled out of the matchday squad in N’Djamena.

His absence was evident as the Black Stars struggled to control possession against a spirited Chadian side.

With Ghana set to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, Partey’s recovery will be a major concern for head coach and his technical team.

Meanwhile, the GFA has confirmed that Kwasi Sibo of Real Oviedo has been handed a late call-up to replace Elisha Owusu, who is suspended for the Mali clash.

Despite dropping points in Chad, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points. Kick-off against Mali is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.