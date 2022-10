20 minutes ago

Following the decision of the Executive Council to resume the betPawa Premier League after the dismissal of the injunction application and engagements with the 18 Premier League clubs, dates for Matchday 4 – Matchday 8 of the betPawa Premier League has been revised.

The Premier League will take a break during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals scheduled for November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Find the revised dates in the attached file: