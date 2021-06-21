1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a support package for Women’s grassroots football development from the English Football Association through the UEFA Assist programme.

This follows the successful training programme for Thirty (30) Women’s U-15 football coaches in Prampram, a fortnight ago.

The English FA through the UEFA Assist programme is providing the GFA with 17,500 Euro worth of training equipment such as footballs, bibs, markers and cones for the GFA grassroots Women’s developmental project. It will be recalled that GFA selected 30 coaches from schools and the Regional Football Associations (RFA) for this special exercise.

Each Region has two Physical Education Teachers and one RFA Women’s Development Coach making three Women’s Grassroots Development Coaches per Region.

This gesture from the English FA through UEFA Assist is geared towards unearthing more women football talents as well as providing the means to get more young girls involved in the game.

The programme also aims at enhancing the efforts to close the gender gap between male and female footballers to achieve parity in terms of getting more young girls to participate in the game.

UEFA and FIFA Coach Instructor, Hesterine De Reus who is in charge of the UEFA Assist Pathway Development Programme (coaching training) will continue to give direction to the 30 trained coaches, monitor, engage and guide the coaches closely for effective execution of the practical side of the programme.

"We continue to strive to promote and grow the Women’s game. Indeed, Women’s football is the future of the game and the GFA will continue to seek the right interventions to ensure that more young girls are encouraged and train to participate in the game. Our gratitude goes to Eva Pasquier and her team at UEFA Assist and the English FA for this excellent support they are giving to Women’s football development in Ghana. It is our commitment that the equipment would be used efficiently in the 10 football Regions through the schools and RFA to accomplish the set objectives of the programme" said General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq).