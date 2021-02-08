1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has agreed a two-year partnership deal with Kasapreko Company Limited as an official partner of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The relationship commenced on February 1, 2021 and will see the ‘Awake’ brand of the company as the “Official Water Partner of the Black Stars”.

According to the partnership agreement, the company will provide the Black Stars with Awake Purified Mineral Water throughout the duration of the contract.

The Company is also expected to provide some cash support to the GFA. The sponsorship Agreement is subject to renewal after January 31, 2023.

Awake Mineral Water is a leading mineral water producer and is known for its partnership and support for the Health sector. This charitable objective of the company resonates well with the Football for Good policy of the Ghana Football Association.

Awake Purified Drinking Water is available in 19litres, 1.5litres, 750ml, 500ml and 330ml and it is available in all marts and shopping centres across Ghana.