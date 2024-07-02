3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially partnered with 5-Star Energy Drink, adding another significant sponsor to its growing portfolio.

This new agreement designates 5-Star Energy Drink as the Official Beverage Partner of the GFA for an initial period of four years, providing both products and cash to the Association annually.

This partnership is the second major deal secured by the GFA in recent months, following the announcement of Lele as the Official Meal Partner of the Association.

The collaboration with 5-Star Energy Drink highlights the GFA's proactive approach in attracting corporate support to enhance the development of football in Ghana.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome 5-Star Energy Drink into our family of sponsors.

This partnership is a testament to the growing confidence of corporate Ghana in our brand and the positive strides we are making in developing football in the country."

He added, "The support from 5-Star Energy Drink will undoubtedly energize our players and teams, contributing to their performance on and off the field. We look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship."

The partnership launch event was attended by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Member Eugene Noel Nobel, and Black Stars deputy coach John Paintsil. President Simeon-Okraku expressed optimism that the partnership would boost the energy levels of the Black Stars, Black Queens, and other national teams.

He noted, "It is our earnest hope and belief that our partnership with 5-Star Energy Drink shall result in our qualification for a fifth World Cup as well as our winning that deeply coveted fifth Africa Cup."

Rabih Bourji, General Manager of 5-Star Energy Drink, shared their excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with the Ghana Football Association.

Football is a significant part of our culture, and supporting the GFA aligns with our commitment to promoting sports and healthy living. We believe this partnership will create great synergies and bring immense value to both parties."

As part of the partnership, 5-Star Energy Drink will be prominently featured in GFA events and activities, enhancing its brand visibility and connection with the passionate Ghanaian football community.

This collaboration strengthens the GFA's sponsorship base, ensuring the necessary resources are available to support the growth and success of football in Ghana.