The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is making efforts to raise the filing fee for the position of GFA president from GHC 5,000 to GHC 50,000.

The decision, communicated to members on June 24, 2023, is attributed to the high costs associated with organizing the elections.

To implement the proposed increase, the GFA will seek approval from Congress.

If approved, it would represent a significant rise from the GHC 5,000 fee set by the previous administration in 2019 under the Normalisation Committee.

The Elections Committee has also recommended an increase in the nomination fee for the Executive Council, raising it from GHC 2,500 to GHC 15,000.

Similarly, the nomination form for the Regional Football Association (RFA) will now cost GHC 10,000.

Adjusted fees of GHC 5,000, GHC 1,000, and GHC 5,000 have been proposed for other positions within the GFA structure, such as the RFA slot on the Executive Council, District Chairman, and District Executive Council, respectively.

A Congress meeting has been scheduled for July 10, 2023, during which the GFA aims to secure the necessary approval for these proposed changes.

The GFA seeks to address the financial demands associated with organizing elections and ensure the smooth functioning of the association.