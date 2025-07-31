1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a transformative partnership with Adesa Production Limited (APL), a subsidiary of Media General, in a strategic effort to elevate the Ghana Premier League and enhance player retention.

As part of the agreement, each Premier League club will receive GHS 1 million ahead of the 2025-2026 season. The financial injection is intended to provide clubs with a stable operational foundation, enabling them to improve infrastructure, strengthen squads, and invest more effectively in talent development.

Speaking on the initiative, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku underscored the need for sustainable support:

"We are committed to strengthening our domestic league, and this partnership provides the foundation to do just that — retain top talent, attract investment, and ultimately improve the quality of football in Ghana."

Beyond the upfront support, clubs will also benefit from performance-based rewards at the end of the season, determined by their final league standings. This structure is designed to foster competition and reward excellence on the pitch.

The partnership also includes enhanced broadcasting arrangements. Adesa Production Limited will be responsible for the live production of league matches, with three live games aired every weekend and highlight packages covering all 18 matches per round. This increased exposure is expected to boost fan engagement and commercial appeal.

The GFA has further strengthened its commercial outlook by signing additional sponsorship agreements with LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited and Kasapreko Company Limited, reinforcing its vision of building a financially viable and globally respected local league.

With the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League set to kick off in September, this partnership signals a major step forward in Ghanaian football’s journey toward modernization and growth.