The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 29th Ordinary Session of Congress will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The decision was made during the Council meeting held at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.

According to Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the Executive Council is responsible for setting the date and venue of the Congress meeting. The Members of GFA will be notified in writing at least ten (10) days prior to the event.

The GFA Statutes state that Congress should convene in an Ordinary Session once every football season, typically before the start of the season. As per Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress will be sent in writing to the GFA Members at least seven (7) days before the scheduled meeting. The Convocation will include the Agenda, Activity Report, Financial Statements, Auditors' Report, and any other relevant documents.

The 29th Ordinary Session of Congress will commence at 9:00 a.m. in the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.