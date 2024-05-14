3 hours ago

The anticipation is palpable as the Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association has announced the date for the highly-anticipated clash between perennial rivals Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Scheduled for Matchday 31, the fixture is set to ignite the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Before this eagerly awaited encounter, Accra Hearts of Oak will first lock horns with Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Asante Kotoko will face Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 30.

With both teams striving to salvage their season, this showdown carries immense significance.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 10th spot on the league table with 40 points, holding a slender two-point advantage over Accra Hearts of Oak, who sit closely behind in 11th place with 38 points after 29 rounds of gripping action.

The stakes are high as these two footballing giants seek redemption, with memories of their previous encounter still fresh in fans' minds.

In the first round of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko emerged victorious with a narrow 3-2 triumph over Accra Hearts of Oak, setting the stage for what promises to be another thrilling battle between these historic rivals.