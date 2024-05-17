4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced June 8, 2024, as the date for the grand finale of the Women’s FA Cup and the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League 2023/24 season, in an exciting doubleheader at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The event will feature a highly anticipated clash between Army Ladies FC and Police Ladies FC in the Women’s FA Cup final.

Army Ladies secured their spot in the final with a 2-1 victory over Epiphany Warriors at the Madina Astro Turf, while Police Ladies advanced by defeating Supreme Ladies FC 3-1 in their semifinal match.

In addition to the FA Cup final, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League championship will also be decided. The winners of the Northern Zone and Southern Zone will face off to determine the overall league champion.

Last season’s final, held in Kumasi, saw Ampem Darkoa triumph over Hasaacas Ladies in a dramatic 5-3 penalty shootout, clinching the trophy at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for the second consecutive time.

Despite this recent success, Hasaacas Ladies FC remains the most decorated team in the league’s history, with four titles, including three consecutive wins during the 2012/13, 2013/14, and 2014/15 seasons.

They also secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Ampem Darkoa in the 2020–21 season to claim their fourth Premier League title.

The upcoming finals promise to deliver thrilling football action, showcasing the best of women’s football in Ghana.