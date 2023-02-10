3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has set up a committee to advice the Executive Council on the introduction of U-15 and U-17 Girl’s League and how to generate interest in those competitions.

The three-man Committee is chaired by Northern Regional Football Association Chairman Alhaji Abu Hassan. The rest include Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association and Linford Asamoah Boadu, Chairman, Eastern Regional Football Association.

The three Football Association Chairmen are to come up with modalities, recommendations, road map and implementation plan for the implementation of a Regional U-15 and U-17 Girl’s competitions.

Currently, there is only one tier (Division One) at the regional level aside the elite Women’s League that involves 20 Clubs and the Women's FA Cup.

This is to boost the growth of women's football as part of the GFAs player development pathway for the women’s game.

The Committee has four weeks to submit their initial report to the Executive Council.