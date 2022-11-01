40 minutes ago

A stakeholders meeting has been held between the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Ministry of Education, and qualified teams for the CAF Pan-African U-15 Inter schools' championship.

The meeting which was held via zoom had General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, (Esq), Executive Council Member- Frederick Acheampong, IT Director - Francis Adu, Referees Manager - Alex Kotey, representatives from the Ghana Education Service, Youth and Sports and Education as well as the two qualified teams in attendance.

Areas updated during the discussions included funding, transportation and logistics, training schedules and most importantly registration of players and officials unto the CAF Competition Management System (CAF CMS).

General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and Executive Council Member-Frederick Acheampong assured the two schools of total support from the GFA and government and also promised to visit both schools in the lead up to the competition.

Ghana will be represented by two teams, namely, Offinso College of Education JHS (Boys) and Maakro M/A JHS (Girls) in the maiden edition after winning the schools competition in Kumasi in July this year.

They have been paired with Burkina Faso and Niger in the Group stage of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

The intercontinental school soccer tournament, according to CAF, is part of efforts being made to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development to shape our future leaders.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS