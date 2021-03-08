2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) have set dates for the first ever capacity building on GFA activities and programmes for the media.

This follows the decision of the Executive Council to set aside Seven Thousand dollars (US$7,000) from the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Fund for a capacity building programme for the sports media, as a key stakeholder in developing the game.

In view of that, two cities have been selected to host both the Southern and Northern sector events. The first event is scheduled for Accra on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, while the second event takes place in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The two sessions will be more practical and interactive on the Association’s way of work.

There will be keynote address from Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association and SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah with various topics being discussed by various resource persons.

Under Governance at the GFA, the GFA new Structure, Vision, Mission, Statutes, relationship with FIFA, CAF etc, Compliance and Integrity and governance principles, audits etc will be addressed by the General Secretary of the GFA Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.

Head of the national teams department Alex Asante will also take participants through activities of the various National Teams, camping, organizing International friendly matches, competitive matches.

Again, under Sports and technology, IT and Communications departments will also touch on relationship with the media, Domestic Competitions, IT Systems at the GFA -FIFA Connect, Transfer Matching System and the Competitions Management System (CMS).

The SWAG will also have a presentation on building footballs brands - role of the media.

"It a policy of the GFA to bring along every stakeholder, such as SWAG, along on its new way of working in its quest for greater transparency and information flow" said the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. after meeting with SWAG on the progress of the organization of the programme.

The GFA will show the programme live across its new media platforms on facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter for more people to benefit from the programme.