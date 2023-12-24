4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) expresses its deepest sympathy to Ampem Darkoa Ladies following the devastating fire incident that swept through the club's hostel on Friday.

The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of property and personal belongings of players who were residing in the Techiman-based club's accommodation.

As a response to the tragic event, the GFA's Competitions Department has taken the decision to postpone Ampem Darkoa Ladies' upcoming Matchday 8 and 9 fixtures against Tamale Super Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy, as well as their outstanding game against Northern Ladies.

The new dates for these postponed matches will be communicated in due course.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning champions, have displayed remarkable form in the Northern Zone, sitting at the top of the table with 16 points.

The club, which recently participated in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote D'Ivoire and finished fourth, has shown resilience on the field.

In this challenging time, the GFA remains in close contact with the leadership of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, providing support as they navigate through the aftermath of the fire incident and work towards resuming their season.