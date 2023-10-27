6 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, has officially confirmed the departure of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert from his position.

This confirmation comes in response to earlier reports from Angel FM that had suggested Lippert's exit from his role.

In his role as a FIFA coaching instructor, Lippert played a pivotal role in shaping the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate.

His responsibilities also encompassed the formulation and implementation of technical programs at various levels, including grassroots, youth, and National Teams.

Reflecting on Lippert's contributions, Henry Asante Twum stated, "We appointed Bernard Lippert with the specific purpose of building a technical directorate for the FA. Today, we have a fully functional technical directorate thanks to his efforts. Initially, he was given a two-year contract as per the executive council's decision. When his contract expired, we extended it for one more year with the support of FIFA."

As of now, the Ghana FA has not issued an official statement regarding Lippert's reported departure.