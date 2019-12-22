1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to express its utmost gratitude to all those who contributed towards the successful launch of the 2019/2020 Football Season in Accra yesterday.

Our foremost gratitude goes to His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic, for taking time off his busy schedule to be with us. It was indeed a historic evening, as it was the first time such a high-profile guest from the Presidency had graced the launch of our leagues.

We are also immensely grateful to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, as well as the Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer the National Sports Authority respectively.

We commend our clubs for their cooperation, as well as the staff who worked several hours behind-the-scene to ensure a successful launch.

We cannot forget our media friends for their immense support, particularly GTV Sports+ for broadcasting the event live to millions of Ghanaians both home and abroad.

With the season duly launched, the real task lies ahead as the Ghana Premier League kicks off next weekend.

We will continue to count on the cooperation and support of all stakeholders in our quest to deliver an exciting and unforgettable season to fans.

Thank you.