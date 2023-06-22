1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association will commission the Winkogo Astro Turf project on Friday June 23, 2023. The project is located at Winkogo, in the Bolgatanga District of the Upper East Region.

Greenfields Company, a global supplier and innovator of sports turf technology handed over the FIFA Forward funded project to the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to enable test trials of the pitch before commissioning.

The overlord of the Talensi Traditional area, Tongo - Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang, Regional Minister Honorable Stephen Yakubu, Deputy Upper East Region Chief Imam Sheikh Yussif Imam Umar and Reverend Eastwood Anaba will be our special guests.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Members, Regional Football Association Chairman Alhaji Salifu Zida and his Executives, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and the football community will be in attendance.

It will be recalled that the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, August 05, 2020, secured the land Winkogo, for the construction of an AstroTurf following the decision of the Executive Council to use part of the project funds from the FIFA Forward 1.0 program for the construction of two Astro Turfs - one at Prampram and the other one at Winkogo, in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The facility will serve the people of Winkogo and its environs and will help solve the huge sports infrastructure deficit the region has been facing over the years.

The commissioning is scheduled for Winkogo at 4pm on Friday, June 23, 2023. The media is cordially invited.