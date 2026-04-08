3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association is set to hold a crucial Executive Council meeting on Friday as it moves closer to appointing a new head coach for the Black Stars.

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‎The emergency session follows the completion of interviews with shortlisted candidates earlier this week, marking a decisive stage in the search for a successor to Otto Addo.

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‎All members of the Executive Council are expected to attend, highlighting the significance of the meeting as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎According to sources, discussions will centre on evaluating the final candidates, reviewing their technical proposals, and assessing their overall suitability for the role. Key criteria are expected to include managerial experience, tactical philosophy, ability to handle high-profile players, and familiarity with African football.

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‎The GFA faces mounting pressure to make a swift appointment, with limited time remaining before the next round of international fixtures. Addo’s dismissal followed a string of poor results, intensifying the urgency to restore stability within the team.

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‎Deliberations are anticipated to be robust, with differing views among Executive Council members on the ideal candidate to lead the national side forward.

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‎Friday’s meeting could result in a final decision or significantly narrow the field, paving the way for an official announcement in the coming days.

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‎For Ghanaian football fans, the outcome represents a pivotal moment, as the Black Stars look to turn the page and rebuild momentum under new leadership.