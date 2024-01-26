4 hours ago

The $100,000 worth of footballs, which were procured by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) through the FIFA Forward programme for the development of Colts Football in the country, has arrived in the country.

The GFA is expected to clear the footballs from the port and distribute them to the Regional Football Associations (RFAs).

The Regional Football Associations will distribute the footballs to their Colts Clubs across to the various regions.

Representatives from the various RFAs will soon be invited to the GFA Secretariat to pick up their share of the footballs for their respective regions.

During the 29th Session of the GFA Congress President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced that an amount of $100,000 via the FIFA Forward programme has been allocated to purchase footballs for Colts (juvenile) clubs as part of the Association's plans to improve and support the Colts Leagues and the colts clubs in the Football Districts across the country.

This intervention is one of the many policies that have been approved by the GFA Executive Council to support the Regional Football Associations in the organization of the grassroots football across the country.

Part of the footballs will be Size 4 to be used by U13 and U15 Colts clubs, with the rest being Size 5 for U17 Colts clubs.

At the Ordinary Congress which was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Monday, July 10, 2023, the GFA President also announced the introduction of the National Juvenile Awards to honor top performers.