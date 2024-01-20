53 minutes ago

Following a successful launch in Winkogo near Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, the Elite Football Academy system is poised to expand its reach to the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions of Ghana.

In collaboration with selected Senior High Schools, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elite Football Academy system aims to establish academies across the country.

These academies will serve as hubs for talent development, with players scouted at the junior high school level undergoing screening and placement in senior high schools within the three football zones.

President Simeon-Okraku underscored the importance of nurturing talent from grassroots levels to restore Ghana's prominence as a football powerhouse in Africa.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to talent identification and development, starting from the grassroots and extending to the national team levels.

"We believe that to strengthen our national teams, we must begin with grassroots development. This includes not only financial investment but also establishing clear career pathways for players," President Simeon-Okraku emphasized.

To address this need, the GFA has partnered with FIFA to implement a talent identification program funded by the global football governing body.

Following successful pilots in Accra and soon-to-be in the Ashanti region, selected talents will be enrolled in the newly established GFA elite football academies.

The concept, which is inclusive of both boys and girls, will be replicated in the Ashanti Region (middle belt) and Greater Accra Region (south coast).

Through this initiative, the GFA aims to identify exceptional talents at a young age, provide them with professional football training, and integrate them into various clubs and national teams across Ghana.