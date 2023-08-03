20 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through its partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will provide two sets of jerseys to each of the 48 Division One League clubs in the upcoming season.

According to the Executive Council, the move is aimed at providing valuable support system to clubs in the second tier League and also to build on the existing relationship between the GFA and the Tourism Authority.

The Council has also mentioned that it would continue to provide clubs with Melcom vouchers to shop for their players in the 2023/24 season.

The Division One League is set to kick off on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.