3 hours ago

As part of activities put in place by Ghana Football Association ahead of the Black Stars World Cup participation in Qatar 2022, a church service will be held for the team on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Accra.

Rt. Rev. Dr.Daniel S.M Torto, Anglican Bishop of Accra Diocese will lead and officiate this non-denominational church service as we seek the favor and blessings of the Almighty God for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

All Executive Council members, Staff of the Association across the Regions, Black Stars Technical Team and Management Committee members will take part in this important church service.

The GFA is also inviting the various supporters’ groups and the general public cordially to be a part of this solemn event

The the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral Church is located at the John Evans Atta Mills High Street, Accra near the General Post Office.