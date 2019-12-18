6 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold an Ordinary session of Congress on Thursday 19th December 2019 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE),Prampram.

This will be the maiden congress under the new GFA leadership.

Delegates will deliberate on the agenda as and to discuss and usher in the upcoming football season.

The agenda for the ordinary Congress includes:

1: Appointment of Independent Committees members for a four-year mandate as required by the GFA Statutes:

Ethics Committee

Disciplinary Committee

Appeals Committee

Elections Committee

2: Election of the final member from the Regional Football Association (RFA) between Central regional RFA chairman, Robert Duncan and the Upper East RFA chairman, Salifu Zida.

The Congress is expected to begin 9 am prompt.