1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in an effort to continue its rebranding process under the new administration is set to introduce cluster-based leagues to improve patronage.

The latest move, set to be piloted at the juvenile level, will see regional venues designated for all league matches instead of the current match venues.

According to media reports, all juvenile league fixtures will be played at a chosen venue on cluster bases with all teams assembled at the chosen venue.

This is expected to improve patronage and bridge the widening gap between juvenile football and potential corporate partners.

Each region has been tasked by the Ghana FA to identify a single venue for all league matches at the juvenile level as a pilot program.

Young footballers at the U15 and U17 level will be assembled at the regional venues to compete on weekly basis.

The latest invention, once successfully implemented, is expected to be promoted to the division II leagues and other domestic cup competitions.

The dreaded COVID 19 has halted all football activities across the globe as the world tries to arrest the explosive pandemic.