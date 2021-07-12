1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association will participate in the 2020/21 FIFA Global Integrity Programme.

The programme is aimed at providing the integrity officers of all of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations with an in-depth understanding of the phenomenon of match manipulation and of the measures to tackle it effectively. The programme has been developed in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The edition dedicated to all FIFA Member Associations affiliated to CAF will kick off in September 2021 on the following dates:

Module 1 • Thursday, 30 September 2021

Module 2 • Wednesday, 13 October 2021 • Thursday, 14 October 2021

Module 3 • Wednesday, 3 November 2021 • Thursday, 4 November 2021

Participants for the Ghana Football Association include;

Mr. Obed Tuffuor – Integrity Officer of the Ghana Football Association.

Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) - General Secretary

Dr. Isaac Annan - Vice Chairman of the GFA Ethics Committee

Thomas Sarfo - GFA Prosecutor

Frederick Kwame Boakye - Secretary to the GFA Ethics Committee.