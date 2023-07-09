1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has identified the need to scout in schools and to harness the quality of talents in the school sector.

The idea is to partner schools in the three football Zones to set up these Academies as players in Junior High schools will be screened and placed in selected schools for this special GFA SHS Academy Project.

President Simeon-Okraku made this announcement at the 29th ordinary session of congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The concept which is open to both Boys and Girls is aimed at gathering the best football talents between the ages of 15-16 who would ordinarily not be found in the woods of Ghana.

The scouting exercise will be carried out by Regional Technical Directors of the Football Association from Saturday, July 1 to Thursday, August 31, 2023.

