1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the best referee of the 2021/22 Premier League season will take home a brand new car.

This according to the GFA will encourage referees to put in their best performance in the upcoming league season which kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021.

‘’For the Ghana Premier League, the best referee for the year will take home a car at the end of the season. I am very sure that our referees will be happy’’ President Simeon Okraku said at the League launch on Tuesday.

‘’The whole idea is to encourage our referees to be competitive and deliver top notch performances over the course of the season’’ he added.

About 90 Referees and Assistants have been selected by the Referees Committee for the upcoming campaign. These Referees have undergone various training programmes to prepare them for the 2021/22 campaign.