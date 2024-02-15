58 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch a special initiative aimed at providing buses for clubs in the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League.

President Simeon-Okraku highlighted the pressing need to address the transportation gap within the football ecosystem.

President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the significance of the bus initiative, noting that it addresses a crucial area of need for clubs.

He reaffirmed the GFA's commitment to fulfilling its promise of investing in thirty buses for clubs, with the first batch of twelve buses slated for distribution at the conclusion of the current football season.

"The GFA has identified a significant challenge facing our clubs: the lack of adequate transportation. As part of our efforts to address this issue, we announced our intention to procure thirty buses for our clubs. This initiative is well underway and will be fully implemented at the conclusion of the current season," President Simeon-Okraku announced during a media briefing in Kumasi.

He further elaborated on the strategy, explaining that the buses will be distributed among clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League.

The aim is to strategically invest in transportation infrastructure to bolster the performance and development of the domestic game.

With this initiative, the GFA seeks to provide tangible support to clubs across the three tiers of Ghanaian football, ultimately contributing to the overall growth and success of the sport at the grassroots level.