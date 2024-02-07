6 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch an extensive four-year strategy aimed at rejuvenating men's football in the country, following a period of decline and disappointing performances by the Black Stars.

Building upon the success of a similar plan implemented for women's football, which led to the Black Queens' qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018, this initiative aims to address the specific challenges facing men's football.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, particularly in light of the Black Stars' consecutive early exits from the Africa Cup of Nations, the GFA is committed to implementing targeted measures to reverse the downward trajectory of Ghanaian football.

During a press conference held in Kumasi, GFA President Kurt Okraku underscored the necessity of a comprehensive approach that encompasses player development, coaching, and infrastructure enhancement.

Okraku emphasized that the strategic plan would be meticulously crafted to address the root causes of the decline in men's football, rather than resorting to drastic measures such as a complete overhaul of the association.

The GFA's decision to focus on strategic planning reflects its belief that a well-calibrated strategy, informed by insights from the women's football initiative, is the most effective way to propel Ghanaian football back to its rightful place among the continent's elite.

As the GFA prepares to unveil its ambitious roadmap for the revitalization of men's football, stakeholders and fans alike eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on the future of the sport in Ghana.