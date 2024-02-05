Fixtures for the second round of the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League have been updated.

Per the updated fixtures, Matchweek 16 will now be played between March 8-11, 2024.

Week 17 has also been rescheduled and will be played as midweek matches from March 12 -14, 2024 at the respective match venues.

The changes are to make way for the 6 March Independence Day celebrations which will be held at the district level at some of the DOL match venues.

The Access Bank Division One League is scheduled to end on June 7-10, 2024 as earlier scheduled.

Here are the match dates: