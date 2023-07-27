1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss King Faisal's request for a stay of the GFA's Disciplinary and Appeal Committees' decision to relegate the club from the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA's lawyer, Naa Odofoley Nortey, argued that King Faisal's request does not meet the "balance of interest" test that CAS employs when considering whether to grant a stay.

King Faisal had filed an appeal at CAS after losing its protest against Tamale City for alleged double registrations of player Jireh Kojo Nissi/Isaac Mensah at the GFA.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found that King Faisal had failed to prove any wrongdoing by Tamale City, and the Appeal Committee upheld this decision.

In response to King Faisal's appeal, the club argued that it would suffer significant consequences if it were relegated and unable to participate in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The club also expressed concern that it would be too late to restore its position in the league if it were to win its case at CAS after the season had already begun.

However, the GFA rejected King Faisal's arguments, deeming them as "mere speculation" and asserting that there is no guarantee that the club would be reinstated to the league even if it were to succeed in its case at CAS.

The GFA further emphasized that granting King Faisal's request for a stay would negatively impact the GFA and the teams that have qualified for the Ghana Premier League, as it would necessitate significant changes to their plans for the upcoming season.