3 hours ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice-President, Mark Addo has been appointed by the Executive Council to chair the 5–member Division One League Advisory Committee.

The Council has also named Oloboi Commodore, General Manager of Accra Great Olympics as its other nominee to serve on the Committee.

They join the three representatives of the Division One League Clubs – David Obeng, General Manager of Tano Bofokwa Football Club (representing Zone One), Jojo Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Proud United Football Club (representing Zone Two) and Mr. George Afriyie, President of Planners Athletic Club (representing Zone Three).

This 5-man ad-hoc Committee is to advise the Executive Council on the format, the possible name of the new 18-club Division One League and the phases of the implementation after two seasons.

The Committee will also advise on whether or not a third-tier league will be required, its name and its format.

The Committee is expected to submit their first draft to the Executive Council of the GFA within the first three months of work.

The National Division One League is currently organized and managed by the GFA. The 48-club competition is managed by the Division One League Committee chaired by Mr. Akwasi Agyemang with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.