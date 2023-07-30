1 hour ago

Julius Ben Emunah, the Club Licensing manager of the Ghana Football Association, has issued a stern warning to all football clubs, making it clear that there will be no room for subpar pitches in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

As the new season approaches, Emunah has emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and ensuring that all pitches meet the necessary criteria.

His unwavering stance aims to elevate the overall quality of the game and improve the playing conditions for the players and fans alike.

The Ghana Football Association faced criticism in the previous season for not ensuring that pitches at match venues were of top quality.

In response, Emunah is leaving no room for leniency and is prepared to implement consequences for clubs that fail to comply with the prescribed standards.

"Pitch quality is zero tolerance for us it has to be quality. Artificial or natural it must be quality. Inner perimeter fencing and tunnel connecting to a befitting dressing room that can accommodate more than 30 people with the necessary furnishings" he told TV3.

"Of course the venue should also have washrooms and a dedicated place for referees."

According to Emunah, pitch quality is a critical aspect, and there will be zero tolerance for anything less than excellence.

Whether it's an artificial or natural pitch, it must meet the required standard.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of having inner perimeter fencing, a tunnel connecting to a well-equipped dressing room capable of accommodating more than 30 people, and necessary furnishings.

Furthermore, Emunah stressed that venues should be equipped with washrooms and a dedicated area for referees, ensuring that all aspects of the match environment are up to par.

With this strong message from the Club Licensing manager, football clubs in Ghana must take immediate steps to meet the prescribed criteria for their pitches and facilities.

The Ghana Football Association's commitment to enforcing these standards signals a proactive approach to improving the overall footballing experience in the country.

By maintaining top-quality pitches and facilities, Ghanaian football can continue to thrive and provide a better platform for players and fans alike.