Ghana football Association(GFA) boss, Mr. Kurt E.S. Okraku has disclose that he will accept the outcome of by the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) in the case involving Ghana's football governing body and the CEO of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfred Kweku Osei Parlmer.

CAS, has informed the GFA it will announce the outcome of its ruling in the case of Wilfred Kweku Osei vrs Ghana football Association on July 17, 2020.

The Tema Youth bankroller dragged the Ghana FA to CAS asking them to annul the results of the 2019 Ghana FA Presidential elections in which he was disqualified on grounds of his failure to pay the FA some statutory settlement.

The experienced football administrator paid 22,000 Swiss Francs to CAS early this year on behalf of the GFA for his disqualification from federation’s presidential elections appeal case to be heard.

The GFA refused to pay 22,000 Euros so per the rules, Palmer decided to pay both so that the hearing can go ahead which means he has now paid 44, 000 Euros which is $48,000.

Reacting on the matter, Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku insists he is not bothered because the FA is willing to accept the ruling by CAS after July 17.

“It’s a case involving my brother Osei Parlmer and the football Association, it is what it is.

“I didn’t take the case to CAS, if the court of Arbitration for sports gives the ruling, we will go by it, it is what it is” Kurt told Sports Check.

“When the sea becomes rough, fishes don’t gee,’' he added.