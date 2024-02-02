10 hours ago

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced Ghana's interest in pursuing Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old prodigy recently secured a last-minute victory against Wolves, showcasing his potential as a key player under manager Erik ten Hag.

The GFA, aiming to rebuild after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, sees Mainoo as a potential talisman and is eager to collaborate with him.

The Ghanaian national team faced an early exit from the tournament, leading to the dismissal of manager Chris Hughton.

Randy Abbey, expressing the association's interest in Mainoo, stated, "The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams.

Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad."

However, securing Mainoo's commitment to Ghana may prove challenging, as the young midfielder has represented England at U17, U18, and U19 levels.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, is reportedly keen to retain Mainoo in the English setup, adding complexity to the international tug-of-war for his services.