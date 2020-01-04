1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to place emphasis on its status as the owner of all marketing, commercial and all rights associated with the Ghana Premier League, as well as products (other competitions) of the GFA.

The GFA has not authorised any betting company to place betting on the Premier League or any of its products.

The GFA, in exercising its exclusive right as the owner, organiser, controller and manager of the Ghana Premier League, wishes to caution all betting companies to desist from placing odds on Ghana Premier League matches without the necessary AUTHORISATION from the GFA.

The GFA seriously frowns on such flagrant violation of the marketing and commercial rights of the Ghana Premier League, and will not countenance any ambush marketing on its product.

By this statement, we strongly warn all betting companies to stop placing bets on the Ghana Premier League or any GFA product without authorisation from the GFA; failing which the Association will take legal action against them without further notice.

The GFA hereby also wishes to alert the national regulator, the Gaming Commission of Ghana of the illegal activities of their licenced betting companies against the GFA and its members.

Meanwhile, we have instructed our lawyers to take action against Betting Companies who placed odds on Ghana Premier League matches last weekend without authorisation.