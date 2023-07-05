1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku believes the Women’s Football Strategy would shape the very core of Women’s football in Ghana and provide the necessary knowledge and training to guide our female players.

Speaking at the launch of the Women’s Football Strategy, President Simeon-Okraku mentioned that the Strategy would ensure fairness and a level playing field for every player in the Women’s game.

‘’Our Women’s Football Strategy would promote the training and development of qualified coaches providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to mentor and to guide female players effectively’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.

‘’The Strategy will take care of the Women’s game especially the national education system through a strategic approach that allows for wide spread access to the sport encouraging participation and long term engagement from the very young ages’’.

On resource allocation, the President mentioned that the GFA would ensure sufficient financial resources in all thematic areas in the Women’s football ecosystem.

‘’Our Strategy would ensure the allocation of sufficient financial resources to Women’s football creating the investment in player development programmes, grassroots initiatives, coach education and infrastructure development’’.

‘’We would also be looking at Marketing and promotion, International competitions and most importantly the social impact it promises to have’’ he added.

The launch was attended by Vice President Mark Addo and Executive Council members Habiba Atta Forson, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Samuel Anim Addo, Linford Asamoah Boadu, Nana Sarfo Oduro and Frederick Acheampong.

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe – now the General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana was also present. Others included former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Black Stars Assistant Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and other national team coaches, representatives of the 20 Women’s Premier League clubs and other key stakeholders of the sport.

The Women’s Football Strategy is operating under six pillars, they include, Grassroot football development, Talent Identification, Marketing, promotion and Sponsorship, National Teams enhancement, League Development and Education.

World Football governing body FIFA contributed tremendously to the entire process through the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Bernhard Lippert and the Women’s Football desk headed by Ama Brobey Williams.