29 minutes ago

The GFA Appeals Committee has by a majority decision of 4 to 1(Agbesi Dzakpasu dissenting), dismissed the appeal filed by Eurafrica Football Club against the decision of the Players' Status Committee.

The Appeals Committee in its ruling, ordered Eurafrica and Oliver Arthur (a Director of Eurafrica Calcio Academy) to pay the full 10% onward transfer fee to Sunyani The Wisers FC in respect of the transfer of player Felix Ohene Afena Gyan to Roma.

Sunyani The Wisers FC was only paid 10,000 Euros out the the expected 72,000 Euros. This prompted the club to take Eurafrica and Oliver Arthur (a Director of Eurafrica Calcio Academy) to the Players' Status Committee where they won the case.

According to the Appeals Committee Decision Eurafrica FC, must therefore pay the remaining 62,000 Euros to Sunyani The Wisers FC within the stipulated deadline given.