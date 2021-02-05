52 minutes ago

Banned football administrator Kofi Manu aka, Blue Boy has lashed out at the Ghana Football Association's Ethics Committee.

He says the Ethics Committee have been unreasonable in handing out punishments to Accra Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Both clubs have been handed preliminary sanctions to play behind closed doors for breaching matchday COVID-19 protocols in the matches against Great Olympics for Hearts and Medeama against Hearts.

The controversial football administrator says the GFA have been harsh on the punishment meted out to the two clubs as even there are no provisions in the GFA rules to punish any club in this manner.

"Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee should reason up a like human beings

It's a bogus decision from the GFA executive council to ban Medeama SC" he told Ashh FM in an interview.

"What provision has Medeama SC breached that the GFA are saying they have breached COVID-19 protocols.

I won't respect the decision from the GFA if I'm a management member of Medeama and I will write to the FA on that."

He further questioned how Accra Hearts of Oak the home team could have stopped supporters of Great Olympics from jubilating.

"GFA haven't been fair to Medeama and Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak doesn't have authority to stop Accra Great Olympics supporters from jubilating, this means the FA hasn't been fair to Hearts," he concluded.