35 minutes ago

Chairmen of the Ten Regional Football Associations have met the Executive Council in Accra to discuss relevant issues that bother on the development of football at the regional level.

The meeting was also to reflect on 2021/22 season and plan for the 2022/23 Regional Leagues.

This forms part of a policy by the Executive Council to periodically make the Regional Football Associations part of their meetings to have a first-hand appreciation of their programmes, progress and challenges that confront them in the Regions and also for them to make inputs in policy formulations, among others.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku reminded the Regional Chairmen about the need to commit to the objectives of the Association and work hard to develop the game, especially at the grassroots level where raw talents are discovered and nurtured.

The meeting also discussed among other things, developing a structure for Juvenile football (from U-13 – U-17), identifying and training of Coaches at the grassroots level, screening of players for the Juvenile Leagues, scouting of players for the junior national teams and upgrade of game centres in the Districts for Juvenile football.

The Executive Council was led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo. Others included Dr. Toni Aubynn, George Amoako, Habiba Atta Forson, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Samuel Anim Addo and Nana Sarfo Oduro.

The Regional Football Association Chairmen included Samuel Aboabire (Greater Accra), Linford Asamoah Boadu (Eastern Region), Robert Duncan (Central Region), Simon Ehomah (Western Region), Osei Tutu Agyemang (Ashanti Region), Daniel Agbogah (Volta Region), Ralph Gyambrah (Brong Ahafo Region), Alhaji Abu Hasan (Northern Region), Salifu Zida (Upper East Region) and Alhaji Yahaya Sudugu (Upper West Region).

The Chairmen later provided updates on their competitions – they include, Third Division, Second Division, Regional Women’s Division One League and the male Juvenile Leagues (U-12, U-15, U-17).

The Division Two League and other lower tier competitions have begun in some regions while other regions are expected to kick start their campaign soon.