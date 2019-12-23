2 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as part of the restructuring excise, contracted an audit firm LTW Company limited to conduct an human resource (HR) audit at the headquarters of the GFA in Accra, Technical Centre in Prampram as well as the RFA'S. The Greater Accra RFA was used as a case study.

The Council on Friday 20th December 2019 was presented with the report of the audit.

The HR audit will help the Council to make key decisions towards restructuring of the Secretariat, Prampram and the RFA'S.