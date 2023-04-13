1 hour ago

In our quest to develop all aspects of the game and to ensure that members are duly supported has received a further boost from FIFA.

This follows the approval of the Ghana Football Association’s application for the FIFA Football for Schools Programme for implementation in accordance with the necessary FIFA guidelines.

“After a thorough review of the documentation provided, the FIFA Football for Schools administration has decided to approve your application to start implementing the programme in Ghana” said Madam Fatimata Sidibe, Director, FIFA Football for Schools.

The FIFA Football for Schools administration will work with the Ghana Football Association to coordinate the release of the Football for Schools mobile app in Ghana, as well as to provide appropriate training and capacity-building support for users (selected public schools in Ghana).

The Ghana Football Association is working with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education on this programme to benefit students between the ages of 10 - 14 years.

The Association will also ensure that there is gender parity as all schools selected are mixed schools. This programme will further support GFA’s project to introduce football to young girls as early as possible to increase the participation of girls in football.

The programme will provide training to Physical education teachers as well as provide footballs to almost 3,000 schools across every region of the country.

“The GFA is extremely happy that its application has received approval from FIFA. This programme will benefit the Schools and Colleges as a member of the Association and a lot of PE Teachers and students between ages 10 to 14. The GFA will continue to work assiduously with its partners, FIFA, the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure the success of this excellent programme” said Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the GFA.

