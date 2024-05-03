1 hour ago

In a gesture aimed at bolstering grassroots football development, Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, Alhaji Abu Hassan (Rhyzo), recently distributed footballs to clubs under its jurisdiction on behalf of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The distribution targeted various tiers of football clubs, including Colts clubs, Women's Division One League clubs, Division Two, and Division Three clubs, providing them with essential equipment to support their activities.

Colts clubs received three footballs each, while the 26 female clubs in the Northern Region were allocated four footballs each. Division Three clubs received two footballs per club, and each of the sixty-one Division Two football clubs in the region received three footballs.

This initiative, led by Chairman Abu Hassan, reflects the GFA's commitment to grassroots football development across the country. By providing necessary resources to clubs at the grassroots level, the GFA aims to nurture talent, promote participation, and strengthen the football ecosystem from the ground up.

The distribution of footballs represents just one facet of the GFA's ongoing interventions to support grassroots football clubs, demonstrating its dedication to fostering growth and sustainability within the sport at all levels.