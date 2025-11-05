3 hours ago

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has thrown his support behind Benjamin Asare, urging Hearts of Oak fans not to panic over the goalkeeper’s recent dip in form.

Asare, who serves as first-choice goalkeeper for both Hearts and the Black Stars, has faced criticism following mistakes in the Phobians’ recent Ghana Premier League clash against Holy Stars.

“I think Benjamin will learn from his mistakes… All the top goalkeepers in the world make mistakes,” Twum told 3Sports.

Clean Sheets & Confidence

Despite the scrutiny, Asare has kept five clean sheets this season and remains a key figure in Hearts’ defensive setup. Twum expressed full confidence in the 33-year-old’s ability to recover:

“He has the capacity and competence to get back to where we all know him to be.”

Super Clash Looms

Asare is expected to retain his starting spot when Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko in the Matchday 9 Super Clash — a fixture that could define momentum for both unbeaten sides.