2 hours ago

The Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association will meet on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the GFA Secretariat.

The Committee will review the GPL matchday 2 game between Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United, Elmina Sharks vs Dreams as well as the match between Ashantigold SC vs Karela FC.

Other matches including the Matchday 1 game between Hearts of Oak vs Legon cities will also be reviewed by the Review panel at its maiden meeting of the season.

Referees and Assistants for the matches in review will be given the opportunity to explain their decisions on incidents that may come up for review.

Clubs are also encouraged to channel all grievances on referee decisions to the GFA through the complaint form.