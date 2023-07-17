2 hours ago

The Referees Department has confirmed their activities leading to the 2023/24 League season. The programme is for all Premier League Referees and Assistant Referees for both the Southern and Northern sector.

Training for Division One League Referees and Assistant as well as Women’s Premier League Referees and Assistant Referees will follow in due course. However, the medical and fitness test is for all Premier, Division One League and Women’s Premier League Referees and Assistant Referees.

This programme outline also includes FIFA MA Technical Instructors course, FIFA MA Elite Referees and Assistant Referees course and the GFA Referee Assessors course.

The programme is attached below: