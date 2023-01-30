47 minutes ago

The Referees department of the Ghana Football Association has secured fifteen (15) additional Communications gadgets – for the 2022/23 season.

The new gadgets will be equally distributed across the various League Centres in the betPawa Premier League, the Access Bank Division One League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, the MTN FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup.

The gadgets include, Ten (10) VOKKERO GUARDIAN, Eight (8) YABALONG, and Thirty VOKKERO SQUARIA ONE.

This brings to forty-eight (48), the number of Referees Communications gadgets that have been secured within the last three seasons. The GFA first purchased ten (10) in 2020/2021, added 8 that same year, before adding 15 new gadgets to the stock six (6) months ago.

The acquisition of the new gadgets has come in handy as some of the League centres operate without communication gadgets. This is because some of gadgets are damaged as a result of improper handling and occasional attacks on match officials.

The Ghana Football Association will continue to provide equipment and other logistical support to enhance refereeing in Ghana.